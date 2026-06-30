Astros' Peter Lambert: Tagged for three homers in loss

Lambert (6-5) completed 5.2 innings in a loss to Minnesota on Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

The Twins made the most of their hits against Lambert, clubbing three homers to account for all four of their runs against him. The three long balls were the most the veteran righty has given up in an outing this season, though he's now served up at least one home run in each of his past five starts. Lambert had been pitching well in June coming into Monday, post a 2-0 record with a 2.31 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over four starts spanning 23.1 innings. He still has a pretty good 3.51 ERA on the campaign, and he'll try to get back on track his next time out, which is lined up to be a road matchup against the Nationals.