Astros' Peter Lambert: Thrives with career-high 10 Ks

Lambert didn't factor into the decision Friday in a 3-2 loss against the Orioles, allowing just one run on three walks while striking out 10 in six innings.

Lambert recorded his third quality start in a row despite picking up the no-decision in Friday's matchup with Baltimore. The 29-year-old set a new career high in strikeouts with 10, breaking his previous record of eight which he had set twice earlier this season. An RBI walk by Pete Alonso was the only run that Lambert gave up during his outing. On the year, Lambert has posted a 3.03 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 91:36 K:BB through 92 innings.