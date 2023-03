Bannon was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land by the Astros on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bannon was battling for a spot on the Astros bench in spring training, but the 26-year-old will begin the season with the Space Cowboys instead. Bannon has a shot to be up with Houston this summer as a bench option, but is unlikely to be a regular with the club in 2023 or beyond.