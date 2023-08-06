The Astros designated Watkins for assignment Sunday.

Watkins was the casualty from the 40-man roster with the Astros needing to clear a spot for right-hander Jose Urquidy (shoulder), who was activated from the 60-day injured list in advance of his scheduled start Sunday against the Yankees. After the Astros acquired from the Orioles on June 23, Watkins pitched exclusively at Triple-A Sugar Land, where he produced a 9.74 ERA and 2.21 WHIP in 20.1 innings over six outings.