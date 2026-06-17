Athletics' Aaron Civale: Activated ahead of start

The Athletics reinstated Civale (shoulder) from the injured list ahead of his start Wednesday against the Pirates.

Civale was brilliant during his rehab outing at Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, striking out seven batters without allowing a man to reach base in 4.1 innings. He now has the green light to rejoin the Athletics' rotation, though he will be making his return against a Pirates offense that's posted a .764 OPS since the beginning of June. The 31-year-old righty is also likely to have his workload limited Wednesday after tossing just 56 pitches during his appearance in the minors. Luis Morales was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.