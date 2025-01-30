The Athletics designated Maldonado for assignment Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Elvis Alvarado, who was claimed off waivers. Maldonado was a waiver claim himself earlier this offseason and will now go through that process again. He held a 5.68 ERA and 11:7 K:BB over 19 innings with the Marlins in 2024.