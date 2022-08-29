Garcia went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI singles in a win over the Yankees on Sunday.

The rookie was cut down trying to stretch his first knock into a double in the first inning, but Stephen Vogt crossed the plate with the Athletics' second run on the play anyhow. Garcia then came through again in the third to drive home Tony Kemp, giving the former his second multi-hit effort at the big-league level. Garcia has enjoyed steady success against major-league arms in the nascent stages of his exposure to them, forging a .333/.385/.417 line over his first 26 plate appearances.