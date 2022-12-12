The Athletics acquired Ruiz from Milwaukee on Monday in a three-way deal with Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The deal also sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta, William Contreras to Milwaukee and pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok to Oakland, among other pieces. Ruiz, a part of the Josh Hader trade in July, posted an OPS around .900 in AAA last season and stole 48 total bases. He struggled with a .171/.194/.257 slash line in 17 big-league games, but that was a small sample size and he was still one of Milwaukee's top prospects. This is a perfect opportunity for Ruiz to get a chance to play every day, as Oakland lacks much talent on the roster.