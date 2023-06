Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in an extra-inning loss to the Guardians on Tuesday.

Ruiz has often been a productive asset atop the order even during the Athletics' frequently underwhelming offensive performances, and Tuesday marked his third consecutive start with multiple trips on the basepaths. The fleet-footed outfielder also swiped his MLB-leading 37th base, giving him six steals during his current six-game hitting streak.