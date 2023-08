Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Cardinals on Monday.

Ruiz hit what was an exceedingly rare homer -- only his second of the season -- leaving the yard with a 382-foot shot to left center in the fifth inning to temporarily knot the score at 1-1. The talented outfielder's calling card is naturally his speed, but the round-tripper is an especially welcome sight considering Ruiz was mired in a 1-for-14 slump over the previous five games entering Monday.