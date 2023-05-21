Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a run and two stolen bases in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Ruiz collected two singles in the loss, giving him four straight multi-hit performances. Not surprisingly, he ran each time he reached base, notching a theft in each of the sixth and eighth frames. In both instances he advanced to third on a throwing error by Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, emphasizing the pressure Ruiz has been putting on opposing catchers. The speedy outfielder has stolen at least one base in four of his past five contests and leads the majors with 23 thefts on the season.