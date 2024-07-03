Ruiz (wrist), who has resumed swinging a bat, could begin running the bases at some point next week, MLB.com reports.

The speedy outfielder continues to make incremental progress in his recovery from a left wrist strain, and baserunning would appear to be one of the final precursors to a rehab assignment. Given Ruiz also is still likely to engage in some live batting practice before heading to the minors for a few games, he's unlikely to be ready for activation until after the All-Star break.