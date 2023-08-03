Ruiz (shoulder) took a full game's worth of plate appearances as the designated hitter in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Albuquerque on Wednesday, going 1-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts.

Ruiz was playing back-to-back games for the first time in his rehab assignment, although he got the night off on defense. The speedy outfielder has gone 5-for-16 with a triple, a home run, two RBI, a stolen base and two runs over four games with the Aviators, and he's eligible to be activated at any time.