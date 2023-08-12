Ruiz will not be in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.

Ruiz started nearly every game in the early part of the season, but he sits here for the second time in seven games since his return from a shoulder injury. The Athletics have nothing more than individual accolades to play for at this point, so while Ruiz would likely enjoy the chance to push his total of 46 steals as high as it can go, the team will probably prioritize his long-term health and avoid overworking him at the tail end of a lost season. Lawrence Butler starts in center field Saturday.