Ruiz started in center field for Triple-A Las Vegas in its win over Sugar Land on Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts.

The uninspiring start to what Ruiz and his fantasy managers hope will be a brief stay on the farm does nothing to ease concerns about the outfielder's short-term outlook. Ruiz's recent demotion was a somewhat curious one, considering he'd opened the major-league season by going 3-for-7 with a double, a triple, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs over his first three games; however, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports the Athletics wanted Ruiz to continue getting consistent at-bats with the Aviators since Oakland was slated to face plenty of right-handers in coming weeks. Additionally, general manager David Forst noted that while Ruiz did display improvements in exit velocity this spring, he still needs to get on base on a more consistent basis against big-league arms in order to maximize his greatest asset, that being his electric speed.