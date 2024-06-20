Ruiz (wrist) is progressing through a strengthening program and is expected to begin baseball activities within two weeks of its completion, MLB.com reports.

News has been relatively sparse regarding Ruiz's recovery from the wrist strain that landed him on the injured list nearly a month ago, and this report underscores how deliberate it's apparently been. Given the timeline implied, it seems a virtual certainty Ruiz won't be ready for activation until after the All-Star break, when also factoring in what should be a fairly lengthy rehab assignment.