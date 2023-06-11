Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in an extra-inning win over the Brewers on Saturday.
Ruiz rang up his 31st steal of the season after his eighth-inning walk, his third pilfer in the last four games. The 24-year-old continues to be a dynamic presence atop the Athletics lineup and has now hit safely in six of his last seven games.
