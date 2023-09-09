Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's win over Texas.

Ruiz took Jordan Montgomery deep for a solo shot in the fifth inning after knocking an RBI single in the second. It was Ruiz's second homer in seven games but he still has just four through 442 plate appearances. He's now slashing .252/.306/.343 with 28 extra-base hits and 58 stolen bases on the year.