Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Ruiz swiped 13 bags in September, giving him 66 in 79 attempts this season with one game to go. The speedy outfielder hit a .305 (18-for-59) over 24 contests in September, helping him to claw back some playing time he lost after a swoon in August. He's slashing .254/.308/.346 with five home runs, 46 RBI, 47 runs scored, 24 doubles and one triple through 131 games overall.