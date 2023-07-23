Ruiz (shoulder) is taking batting practice and has begun throwing, the team's official site reports.

Ruiz's ability to progressively up his throwing distance is "the biggest thing" to monitor according to manager Mark Kotsay as the speedy outfielder continues to recover from his right shoulder subluxation. Despite the encouraging report, Ruiz remains without a timetable for return, and he could certainly need at least a brief rehab assignment before being deemed ready for activation.