Ruiz went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Brewers on Friday.

The productive leadoff man was at it again Friday, contributing to the Athletics' third straight win with his second-inning knock and also recording his MLB-leading 30th stolen base. Ruiz's first multi-hit effort since May 29 came on the heels of an 0-for-6 night at the plate against the Pirates on Wednesday, but he's reached safely in five of his last six games overall.