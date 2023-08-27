Ruiz went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the White Sox.

Ruiz had sat out three straight games amid an 0-for-14 slump that began Aug. 18. He hit ninth Sunday and made an impact in his lone trip on base, becoming the first AL player to reach 50 steals this year. He's 51-for-60 on the basepaths while slashing .243/.299/.319 over 104 contests. With his recent poor hitting leading to a reduced role, the outfielder could have trouble adding to his impressive steals total over the last month-plus of the campaign.