Ruiz (shoulder) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas by this weekend, the Associated Press reports.

Ruiz has already been engaged in pre-game throwing and hitting for a few days, and the team's official site reports the speedy outfielder has made enough progress to where it's apparent the strength in his shoulder is back. As such, Ruiz is expected to remain with the Athletics through Wednesday before heading off to Las Vegas soon thereafter for what should be a multi-game rehab assignment.