Ruiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Ruiz will get a breather for the day game after a night game after he started in each of Oakland's last eight contests. JJ Bleday will slide over to center field as a replacement for Ruiz, whose season-long batting average dropped to .260 after an 0-for-6 showing in Tuesday's 11-2 win.
More News
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Logs 29th steal in loss•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Busy on bases Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Reaches base four times•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Not in starting lineup Sunday•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Keeps running Friday•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Up to 26 steals•