Ruiz (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined for the past month after he suffered a dislocated shoulder, but he's ready to rejoin the A's after going 8-for-20 during a five-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas. Ruiz still leads the American League with 43 stolen bases, but his .257/.310/.329 slash line is otherwise pedestrian.