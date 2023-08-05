Ruiz (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
The 24-year-old has been sidelined for the past month after he suffered a dislocated shoulder, but he's ready to rejoin the A's after going 8-for-20 during a five-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas. Ruiz still leads the American League with 43 stolen bases, but his .257/.310/.329 slash line is otherwise pedestrian.
