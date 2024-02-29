Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run in the Athletics' Cactus League win over the Giants on Wednesday.

Both of the usually light-hitting Ruiz's hits thus far this spring have been impactful, as he'd also belted a solo home run in the Cactus League opener against the Rockies. The fleet-footed outfielder, who recorded an AL rookie-record 67 steals in 2023, has been quiet in that department thus far this spring, but he should once again serve as a prolific source of stolen bases while looking to improve on the .254/.309./345 slash line he produced last season.