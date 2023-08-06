Ruiz (shoulder), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a win over the Giants on Saturday.

Ruiz led off in his return and got the green light on the basepaths, leading to his 44th steal of the season. The speedy outfielder hit well during his rehab assignment, but it's nevertheless encouraging to see him get on base and be free of restrictions right from the jump. Ruiz has now hit safely in five of his last seven big-league games, dating back to June 29.