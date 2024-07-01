Share Video

Ruiz (wrist) has progressed to swinging off a tee, MLB.com reports.

Ruiz's recovery has seemingly picked up some steam after a quiet first few weeks following his placement on the IL. The speedy outfielder's progression to working with a bat was preceded by a strengthening program, and Ruiz seems to be setback-free thus far since he began ramping up his activity level.

