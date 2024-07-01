Ruiz (wrist) has progressed to swinging off a tee, MLB.com reports.
Ruiz's recovery has seemingly picked up some steam after a quiet first few weeks following his placement on the IL. The speedy outfielder's progression to working with a bat was preceded by a strengthening program, and Ruiz seems to be setback-free thus far since he began ramping up his activity level.
More News
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: In strengthening program•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Lands on IL with strained wrist•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Swipes base as pinch runner•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Drives in run in return•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Back in starting nine Monday•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: MRI coming Monday•