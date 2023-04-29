Ruiz went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Reds on Friday.

The speedy outfielder has been on a stolen-base tear of late, with Friday's theft pushing his total to six over the last three games alone. Ruiz is now sporting a .330 on-base percentage across 111 plate appearances despite a minuscule 2.7 percent walk rate, and he figures to continue getting his fair share of opportunity atop the order as long as he keeps offering solid offensive contributions.