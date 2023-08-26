Ruiz will sit for the third straight game Saturday against the White Sox.

Ruiz seems to have slipped at least temporarily into the short side of a platoon, as he's been on the bench against the last five righties Oakland has faced. The 24-year-old's 49 steals in 102 games have given him plenty of fantasy value, but his .243/.298/.319 slash line leaves a lot to be desired from a real-world perspective, especially when paired with defense which grades out poorly by both DRS and UZR. Lawrence Butler starts in center field Saturday.