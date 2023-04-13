Ruiz entered Wednesday's win over the Orioles as a pinch runner in the top of the eighth inning and remained in the game in center field, going 1-for-1 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run.

The speedy rookie actually scored the go-ahead run in his pinch-running capacity on Jesus Aguilar's sacrifice fly in the eighth, and he pushed Ryan Noda across in the ninth with a timely knock to left. Ruiz's stolen base was his second of the campaign, and he's now hit safely in five of the last six games, including three straight.