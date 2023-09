Ruiz is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz's playing time has been sporadic over the last couple weeks, as he had started three of the previous four games prior to Monday but before that made only one start in a six-game stretch. His stolen-base upside keeps his fantasy value afloat, but his stock has nonetheless taken a hit with the lack of consistent at-bats.