Ruiz entered Monday's extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays as a pinch runner in the ninth inning and remained in the game as the designated hitter. He didn't log an official plate appearance but recorded two stolen bases.

Ruiz made the most of his brief time on the diamond, pilfering both second and third base after being inserted to run for Brent Rooker following the latter's leadoff single in the ninth. The speedy outfielder came within 90 feet of scoring the winning run thanks to his pair of steals, but Shea Langeliers stranded him with an inning-ending popup. Ruiz is up to 56 stolen bases despite a 22-game stint on the injured list from early July to early August, and he's offered a nice bonus with 27 extra-base hits and 40 RBI as well across his 432 plate appearances.