Ruiz is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Guardians.
Ruiz started in left field and was in the leadoff spot Friday. He finished the game going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI sacrifice fly. Seth Brown pinch hit for Ruiz in the eighth inning, and the former will start in left field and bat fifth Saturday against Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee.
More News
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Records RBI in season debut•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Not in Opening Day lineup•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Role uncertain to begin season•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Offseason tweaks paying dividends•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Rips three-bagger Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Sets AL rookie record in steals•