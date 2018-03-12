Athletics' Jairo Labourt: Designated for assignment
Labourt was designated for assignment Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Labourt was designated for assignment in order to make room for new signing Jonathan Lucroy. If claimed by a new team, he'll join his fourth organization in a two-week period, having previously been waived by the Tigers, claimed and waived by the Reds, and now claimed and waived by the Athletics.
