Labourt was designated for assignment Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Labourt was designated for assignment in order to make room for new signing Jonathan Lucroy. If claimed by a new team, he'll join his fourth organization in a two-week period, having previously been waived by the Tigers, claimed and waived by the Reds, and now claimed and waived by the Athletics.

