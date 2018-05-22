Jairo Labourt: Released by Tigers again
Labourt was released by the Tigers on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The release marks the fourth time Labourt has been let go this year. He began 2018 with Detroit and passed through Cincinnati and Oakland before ending up back with the Tigers, who now have parted ways with him for the second time. The southpaw reached the majors for the first time with Detroit last season but walked seven batters in six innings after walking 23 in 22 innings at the Triple-A level. He'll need serious improvements in his control if he's to eventually make an impact at the major-league level.
