Labourt signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Labourt last appeared in the Dominican Summer League, posting a 4.76 ERA and 11:9 K:BB across 5.2 innings of work with the White Sox's affiliate. He's still just 24 years old, though he'll need to improve his shaky command if he wants to make it back to the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories