Jairo Labourt: Released by Oakland
Labourt was released by the A's on Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Labourt had been designated for assignment by the Tigers, Reds and A's within a span of three weeks and has now been released. The 24-year-old lefty has talent, though, as he recorded a 2.44 ERA in 66.1 innings split between the top three levels of the minors last season. He'll likely sign a minor-league deal somewhere and could push for a call-up in a bullpen role later this season or in 2019, depeding on his landing spot.
More News
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...