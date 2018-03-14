Labourt was released by the A's on Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Labourt had been designated for assignment by the Tigers, Reds and A's within a span of three weeks and has now been released. The 24-year-old lefty has talent, though, as he recorded a 2.44 ERA in 66.1 innings split between the top three levels of the minors last season. He'll likely sign a minor-league deal somewhere and could push for a call-up in a bullpen role later this season or in 2019, depeding on his landing spot.