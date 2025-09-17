Springs allowed one run (zero earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings. He did not factor into the decision.

Springs was able to pitch himself out of traffic in both the first and second frames, however, the Red Sox were able to scratch a run across in the third thanks to a fielding error by Lawrence Butler. Springs tossed 68 pitches, which was the first time he's thrown under 70 pitches since May 1. Tuesday was also the third time in his last seven starts he's failed to reach five innings. He'll look to have a better outing this weekend when the team travels to face the Pirates in what lines up to be a much better matchup for the left-hander.