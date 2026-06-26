Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Better in no-decision

Springs did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Giants, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

It was a solid outing overall for Springs, who held San Francisco to one run through his first five innings before giving up two runs in the sixth. It's certainly a step in the right direction for the left-hander, who had given up 21 earned runs in just 16.1 innings in his previous four starts. Overall, Springs is 3-7 with a 5.52 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 78:29 K:BB across 17 starts (88 innings) this season. He's currently in line for a tough home matchup with the Dodgers his next time out.