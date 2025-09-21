default-cbs-image
Springs will not start Sunday's game against the Pirates, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Springs was never confirmed as Sunday's starter, but he did line up to take the mound on regular rest. It's unclear if he's being shutdown, or if he's just being pushed back for extra rest. Mitch Spence will take on the Pirates in his place.

