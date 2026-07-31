Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Confirmed to start Friday

Springs (hip) is listed as the Athletics' probable starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Tigers in Sacramento.

The left-hander exited his previous start Sunday in Minnesota midway through the second inning due to right discomfort, but he was apparently able to navigate his between-starts throwing program without issue and will return to the hill on four days' rest. Returning to the bump at hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park, Springs won't be a recommended lineup option in the vast majority of fantasy leagues. He hasn't delivered a quality start since May 17 and has gone 0-6 with an 8.82 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in his subsequent 11 outings.