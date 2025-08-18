Springs did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 11-5 extra-inning loss to the Angels. He conceded five runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.2 innings with five strikeouts.

The Athletics southpaw was tagged for five or more runs for the sixth time this season in this 100-pitch outing. Springs gave up a three-run homer to Jo Adell in the first and then allowed the other two runs on a Christian Moore single in the fifth. Despite generating an astounding 18 whiffs, the 32-year-old struggled once again at home, where he now sports a 4.72 ERA across 66.2 frames (compared to a 3.80 mark in 73.1 road innings). Springs will carry a 4.24 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 114:44 K:BB into his next matchup, which is currently slated to come at Seattle next weekend.