Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Lasts 3.2 frames in no-decision

Springs didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Angels after allowing six runs on four hits and four walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

Springs couldn't get out of the fourth inning, making it the third time over his last four outings that he hasn't pitched more than four frames. Springs has a 9.70 ERA and 1.88 WHIP over his last five appearances dating back to May 27, so it's hard to trust him in most fantasy formats right now -- he's not even a good option to be a spot starter who can eat innings. Springs is slated to make his next start on the road against the Giants.