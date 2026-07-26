Athletics' Jeffrey Springs: Leaves start early

Springs was lifted midway through the second inning of his start Sunday against the Twins due to an apparent injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. He was charged with five runs (four earned) on four hits and one walk across 1.1 innings.

After recording just four outs on 36 pitches, Springs was pulled from Sunday's series finale in the middle of an at-bat against Austin Martin. Luis Morales came on from the bullpen to replace Springs. The Athletics will likely provide an update on the nature and severity of Springs' injury later Sunday.