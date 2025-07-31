Springs (10-7) earned the win over Seattle on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Springs racked up an impressive 14 whiffs and seven punchouts while holding the Mariners to one run, which came on a Julio Rodriguez solo homer in the first inning. Springs retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced and tossed an efficient 89 pitches -- 56 of which were strikes -- over six frames. The southpaw has recorded back-to-back quality starts following a five-run, four-inning blowup against Cleveland in his first start coming out of the All-Star break. Springs is lined up to next face the Nationals on the road next week.