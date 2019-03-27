Blevin will be sent to Triple-A Las Vegas before Thursday's home opener against the Angels, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.

Blevins was expected to travel with the team for last week's two-game series in Japan but ended up not going, which may have been a sign of his standing on the roster. The veteran left-hander struggled this spring with eight runs allowed across 3.1 innings. Blevins can opt out of the minor-league deal if he doesn't make it to the majors by the end of April.