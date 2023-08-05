Smith (back) started at second base and played the entirety of Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Albuquerque on Friday, going 1-for-5.

Smith has now played consecutive full games on defense for the first time in his rehab assignment, seemingly teeing up a return to the big-league club. The infielder, who's been out since mid-June with a back strain, has hit .381 (8-for-21) with a double, two home runs, five RBI, a walk and four runs across six rehab games with the Aviators.