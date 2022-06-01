Smith (knee) is starting Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Smith sat out Tuesday's matchup due to a bruised knee, but he'll start at the hot corner and bat eighth Wednesday. He went 1-for-11 with a double and two strikeouts over the his last three games.
