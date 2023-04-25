Smith went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in an extra-inning win over the Angels on Monday.

The Athletics' offense finally had a breakout night in the new season, and Smith followed teammates Brent Rooker and Jesus Aguilar in leaving the yard early in the contest. Rooker's 385-foot shot to left in the second inning was the most productive of the three early round trippers, as it plated Aledmys Diaz and Carlos Perez to push Oakland's lead to 5-0 at the time. Smith has now hit safely in four consecutive starts, slowly crawling out of an early-season hole at the plate that is responsible for his slash line still sitting at an abysmal .186/.186/.279, even when factoring in recent success.